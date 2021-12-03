TODAY'S PAPER
Giants QB Daniel Jones ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Miami Dolphins

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants against

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Daniel Jones has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Miami, Giants coach Joe Judge announced Friday before practice.

Jones, who suffered a neck injury in last week’s win over Philadelphia, was not cleared for contact Friday. Mike Glennon will start for the Giants. Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad this week, will be his backup.

Jones has been practicing with the team on a limited basis this week and will continue to do so, Judge said.

Glennon has started 27 games in his career, but this will be his first start with the Giants. He last played extensively for the Giants in a Week 5 loss in Dallas after Jones suffered a concussion. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the game.

Judge said there has been "no final decision" on whether Jones’ injury is season ending.

