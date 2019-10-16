Daniel Jones has played 262 snaps in his four career starts, but only 24 of those have come with the luxury of the team’s best player with him.

On Sunday, Saquon Barkley is expected to return from a high ankle sprain for the Giants . . . and for Jones

How important is a great running back to a quarterback?

“If a quarterback is going to pick two friends, one is an offensive line and then the other is a running back,” Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday. “Obviously, Saquon being back, if in fact he is, would be a big boost, not only for the quarterback, but for our whole team.”

The two games that the Giants won with Jones came with Barkley and then his replacement, Wayne Gallman, at running back. The two they lost came with rookie Jon Hilliman as the primary ballcarrier. Hilliman is now back on the practice squad.

Barkley was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was tight end Evan Engram (knee). The Giants have yet to declare that they will play on Sunday, but barring any setbacks that seems to be the plan.

It will give Jones and Barkley, the two cornerstones of the Giants offense for what may be years to come, a chance to get reacquainted.

“He’s a big part of what we do,” Jones said of Barkley. “He’s a special player. It would be big to have him back.”

Notes & quotes: WR Sterling Shepard, RB Wayne Gallman and DL Olsen Pierre were all limited participants in Wednesday’s practice and they remain in the concussion protocol . . . Corey Ballentine, a rookie cornerback and kickoff returner, entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday after several days of headaches . . . The Giants designated CB Sam Beal (hamstring) to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He can be added to the active roster any time between Oct. 28 and Nov. 6.