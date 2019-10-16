TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

For Giants, the return of Saquon Barkley is a boon to Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley of the Giants

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley of the Giants walk on the field after a game against the Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 6. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Daniel Jones has played 262 snaps in his four career starts, but only 24 of those have come with the luxury of the team’s best player with him.

On Sunday, Saquon Barkley is expected to return from a high ankle sprain for the Giants . . . and for Jones

How important is a great running back to a quarterback?

“If a quarterback is going to pick two friends, one is an offensive line and then the other is a running back,” Pat Shurmur said on Wednesday. “Obviously, Saquon being back, if in fact he is, would be a big boost, not only for the quarterback, but for our whole team.”

The two games that the Giants won with Jones came with Barkley and then his replacement, Wayne Gallman, at running back. The two they lost came with rookie Jon Hilliman as the primary ballcarrier. Hilliman is now back on the practice squad.

Barkley was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was tight end Evan Engram (knee). The Giants have yet to declare that they will play on Sunday, but barring any setbacks that seems to be the plan.

It will give Jones and Barkley, the two cornerstones of the Giants offense for what may be years to come, a chance to get reacquainted.

“He’s a big part of what we do,” Jones said of Barkley. “He’s a special player. It would be big to have him back.”

Notes & quotes: WR Sterling Shepard, RB Wayne Gallman and DL Olsen Pierre were all limited participants in Wednesday’s practice and they remain in the concussion protocol . . . Corey Ballentine, a rookie cornerback and kickoff returner, entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday after several days of headaches . . . The Giants designated CB Sam Beal (hamstring) to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He can be added to the active roster any time between Oct. 28 and Nov. 6.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on in Can Jets' offense solve Pats' defensive puzzle?
Junior middleweight Patrick Day, of Freeport, weighs in LI boxer Patrick Day dies from brain injury
Greg Bird, manager Joe Girardi and Aaron Judge Mets managerial candidate Joe Girardi steps down from Team USA
Gary Sanchez #24 of the Yankees reacts after Lennon: Boone goes on defensive for Sanchez
Winnipeg Jets defenseman and Long Island native Anthony LIer Anthony Bitetto makes a connection in Winnipeg
Freeport's Andre Harrison, in the green shorts, fought LI's Harrison found his inner toughness vs. Khaybulaev
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search