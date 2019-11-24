OFFENSE: D

They had a 97-yard drive for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make things interesting late, but managed just 146 yards on their other 11 possessions. Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns but had the very costly fumble when he was sacked. It was the only sack allowed by the Giants. Saquon Barkley had 60 total yards, 59 of them rushing, and dropped an easy pass for what would have been a big gain in the first half. TE Kaden Smith caught his first career touchdown.

DEFENSE: B

The unit played fairly well, getting two takeaways and not allowing a touchdown until the second half. The Bears converted just 4 of 15 third downs, but one of the bad ones was when Markus Golden sacked Mitchell Trubisky on a third-and-10 from the 37 early in the third quarter but Janoris Jenkins was flagged for holding. A play later Trubisky hit Allen Robinson for a touchdown. When the Giants needed a three-and-out to get the ball back after they closed it to 19-14, the defense came through while taking just 33 seconds off the clock.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Aldrick Rosas is a mess. He missed at least one kick for the fifth straight game, going wide right from 42 and then wide left from 43, respectively, in the second quarter, then put the second half kickoff out of bounds. His first missed attempt was because of an awful snap by Zak DeOssie. So why not an F? Punter Riley Dixon had a strong game with his kicks and with his hold on the awful snap. And Jabrill Peppers’ 41-yard punt return was one of the best of the season for the Giants.

COACHING: D

The Giants were outmaneuvered on the last punt of the game when the Bears duped them into having their defense on the field. Jenkins wound up having to go back and field the punt that was downed at the 6 and left the Giants with nearly the length of the field to go for a potential game-winning touchdown. Pat Shurmur showed some creativity on play-calling like the Sterling Shepard run and the pass to Barkley that was dropped, but the offense was for the most part predictable.