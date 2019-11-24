TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants grades: D's for everyone except the defense

Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree intercepts a pass

Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree intercepts a pass in the end zone during the first half against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Sunday. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

OFFENSE: D

They had a 97-yard drive for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make things interesting late, but managed just 146 yards on their other 11 possessions. Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns but had the very costly fumble when he was sacked. It was the only sack allowed by the Giants. Saquon Barkley had 60 total yards, 59 of them rushing, and dropped an easy pass for what would have been a big gain in the first half. TE Kaden Smith caught his first career touchdown.

DEFENSE: B

The unit played fairly well, getting two takeaways and not allowing a touchdown until the second half. The Bears converted just 4 of 15 third downs, but one of the bad ones was when Markus Golden sacked Mitchell Trubisky on a third-and-10 from the 37 early in the third quarter but Janoris Jenkins was flagged for holding. A play later Trubisky hit Allen Robinson for a touchdown. When the Giants needed a three-and-out to get the ball back after they closed it to 19-14, the defense came through while taking just 33 seconds off the clock.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Aldrick Rosas is a mess. He missed at least one kick for the fifth straight game, going wide right from 42 and then wide left from 43, respectively, in the second quarter, then put the second half kickoff out of bounds. His first missed attempt was because of an awful snap by Zak DeOssie. So why not an F? Punter Riley Dixon had a strong game with his kicks and with his hold on the awful snap. And Jabrill Peppers’ 41-yard punt return was one of the best of the season for the Giants.

COACHING: D

The Giants were outmaneuvered on the last punt of the game when the Bears duped them into having their defense on the field. Jenkins wound up having to go back and field the punt that was downed at the 6 and left the Giants with nearly the length of the field to go for a potential game-winning touchdown. Pat Shurmur showed some creativity on play-calling like the Sterling Shepard run and the pass to Barkley that was dropped, but the offense was for the most part predictable.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Josh Jacobs of the Raiders runs against the Jets shut down yet another running game
St. John's David Caraher scored 12 of his Caraher's 17 points lead St. John's past UMass
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard pushes off Bears Shepard returns, feels 'great' health-wise
Sam Darnold of the Jets celebrates with teammates Jets dominate Raiders for third straight win
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is run Peppers hopes hip injury won't keep him sidelined
Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios runs for a Berrios turns on the Jets with 69-yard catch-and-run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search