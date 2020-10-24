TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Did Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley trip over COVID-19 rules?

Saquon Barkley takes a handoff from Daniel Jones

Saquon Barkley takes a handoff from Daniel Jones during Giants training camp. Credit: Giants.com/Matthew Swensen

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Tripping at the end of an 80-yard run turned out to be just one of the moments in Daniel Jones’ recent life that has gone viral.

The Giants said they are aware of video and photos of Jones and injured running back Saquon Barkley in a bar Friday night without masks and without practicing social distancing. The images were taken on Friday night and began circulating on Instagram shortly afterward. It has since been unposted.

"We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video," the team said in a statement.

Jones and Barkley could face discipline from the team and the league for violating strict rules that are intended to protect players from COVID-19 during this season. Ten players from the Raiders were fined earlier this month for breaking coronavirus protocols at a charity event.

According to a source, the two Giants and other teammates and friends had dinner in a private room at a restaurant in Manhattan on Friday night, then were invited to have a drink at a bar that is closed to the public.

The Giants players are off until Monday after losing to the Eagles, 22-21, on Thursday night. Their next game is Nov. 2 against the Bucs.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Kansas City's Juan Thornhill, right, breaks up a Jets vs. Bills preview: Everything you need to know
Cleveland's Francisco Lindor exits the batting cage before Lindor to Mets? Steve Cohen could make it happen
Markus Golden during Giants practice on Sept. 7. Giants already looking ahead to next season
The Giants' Evan Engram tries to leap over Glauber: Giants would be wise to deal disappointing Engram 
The Jets' Denzel Mims stand off to the Jets WR Mims cleared, expected to make debut Sunday
Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play Popper: Knicks face many questions as NBA Draft nears
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search