Tripping at the end of an 80-yard run turned out to be just one of the moments in Daniel Jones’ recent life that has gone viral.

The Giants said they are aware of video and photos of Jones and injured running back Saquon Barkley in a bar Friday night without masks and without practicing social distancing. The images were taken on Friday night and began circulating on Instagram shortly afterward. It has since been unposted.

"We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video," the team said in a statement.

Jones and Barkley could face discipline from the team and the league for violating strict rules that are intended to protect players from COVID-19 during this season. Ten players from the Raiders were fined earlier this month for breaking coronavirus protocols at a charity event.

According to a source, the two Giants and other teammates and friends had dinner in a private room at a restaurant in Manhattan on Friday night, then were invited to have a drink at a bar that is closed to the public.

The Giants players are off until Monday after losing to the Eagles, 22-21, on Thursday night. Their next game is Nov. 2 against the Bucs.