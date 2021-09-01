Daniel Jones threw a pass to Saquon Barkley early in practice on Wednesday. Then one to Kenny Golladay. Then to Kadarius Toney. Then to Kyle Rudolph.

There was no defense on the field as those players ran routes against air, but that wasn’t the point. The significance was that the offense was on the field. The one the Giants drew up in the offseason. The one they spent millions of dollars and draft capital on to jump-start the second-lowest scoring unit in the league last year and surround Jones with the playmakers so he can make a big jump in production in his third season.

For the first time this preseason all of those impact players were in drills at the same time and Jones was able to scan his targets standing beside him and at the line of scrimmage, see them all in one vast sweeping panorama, and get at least a sniff of what things might look like in the regular season.

"Yeah," Jones said when asked if that crossed his mind. "It’s good to have them. I know they’re ready to go and we’re looking forward to getting out there."

It’s still not a complete set, of course. Tight end Evan Engram is sidelined with a calf injury that Joe Judge said will still require a few more days of rehab and analysis before the Giants make a decision on whether he should be placed on injured reserve. And while Barkley has been ramping up his reps to the point of near total participation in practices, Golladay and Toney still are limited.

The fact that they were on the field during the individual drills and team jog through portions of Wednesday’s workout with a little more than a week to go before the opener, though, is certainly encouraging progress.

"It was great to have the guys out there and have them get a feel for being out there with the ones," wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. "It was good to see them out there and run some routes and test out their hamstrings and see how it’s going."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shepard was the only starting receiver who was healthy all training camp. For many practices the Giants had players such as C.J. Board, Dante Pettis and David Sills with their starting group. Board and Pettis were cut on Wednesday (though Board re-signed later in the day) and Sills was waived on Tuesday before returning to the practice squad. Take that as another good sign of the pending availabilities of Golladay and Toney.

So now that the Giants finally can see what their personnel might look like, they can start to figure out what their offense will look like with those missing pieces returned. Jones said he was excited about the versatility they’ll have.

"Different guys in different positions can do a lot of different things," he said. "It gives us an opportunity to attack defenses in a lot of different ways. Each one of them have different skill sets that we can utilize and get the ball to them in space."

Judge said the players on the field help determine how the offense will play out.

"You’ve got to build on and really think more about the players you’re playing with and what they do well rather than some magical scheme that you’ve got," he said. "I mean if we all had Mr. Coach Klein’s magical playbook from ‘The Waterboy’ then we’d all be pretty good. But it’s really about the players on the field. That’s what we’ve got to go ahead and rely on, is what they do well."

And now that they are close to be being back, the Giants can finally get to work on figuring all of that out.

"We have playmakers," Shepard said when asked how the offense will function. "However it looks, I know it’s going to be good."