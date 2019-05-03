A first-round draft pick from Duke may not be what Giants fans were hoping for.

Knicks fans? That’s a different story.

For just about a full year there has been a buzz in New York’s pro basketball scene that the Knicks could wind up with Zion Williamson in this year’s NBA draft. It seems like it’s all Knicks fans and commentators have been talking about for a while. And apparently it’s something that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Williamson have discussed too.

“We talked a little bit about that this week,” Jones said on Friday of having Williamson join him in New York. “That’d be a cool deal. We’ll see what happens.”

The Knicks will know how good their chances are to land Williamson when the NBA lottery takes place on May 14. They have a 14-percent chance of winning the first overall selection in the draft.

As for Williamson, Jones gave his stamp of approval.

“He’s a special guy,” the quarterback said.