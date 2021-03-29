Giants sign defensive lineman Danny Shelton to one-year deal

Dalvin Tomlinson started every game the Giants played during his four-year career with the team. Now that he’s with the Vikings, the Giants need someone else to step in on their defensive front.

The latest candidate is Danny Shelton, a veteran and former first-round pick of the Browns, who agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Giants after meeting with them on Monday.

A 335-pound run-stuffing specialist, Shelton played for the Lions last season but tore his triceps in Week 17. He was released by Detroit with a failed physical designation two weeks ago.

The Giants are hoping they get more of the Shelton who played in two Super Bowls for the Patriots ... and crossed paths with Joe Judge during his time there. In 2019 he had three sacks and 61 tackles for New England.

Shelton did not meet with Judge in person on Monday, however, as the head coach was at the University of Miami pro day in Florida.

The main reason for Shelton’s visit to New Jersey was to check the status of his triceps and make sure he would be a schematic fit in Patrick Graham’s defense.

Whether he replaces Tomlinson as the starter remains to be seen. The Giants are heavily invested in two-thirds of their defensive line with former first-round pick Dexter Lawrence entering his third season and Leonard Williams back on a massive three-year extension. They seem to be taking more of a committee approach to the third spot with Shelton joining Austin Johnson, another defensive tackle who was re-signed this offseason, along with other options that could develop throughout the offseason.