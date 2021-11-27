Kenny Golladay was talking about the fun and the challenge of facing a former Lions teammate when the Giants play the Eagles on Sunday. "My boy Slay," Golladay said of cornerback Darius Slay, who, having just cleared the concussion protocol, figures to be lined up against the wide receiver often in this contest.

It was pointed out to Golladay that Slay has more touchdowns than he does this season. Slay returned one of his three interceptions for a score. Golladay has not reached the end zone as a member of the Giants.

"That’s messed up, huh?" Golladay said of trailing his pal in that statistical category.

It certainly is.

It’s also a big reason why the Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett this week. Not only have the Giants not been scoring points, they haven’t been getting their playmakers involved in the process of trying to score. Monday’s loss to the Bucs was a glaring example of that flaw as Golladay was targeted just twice and taken off the field for a critical fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter with the game still within reach.

Asked if he is frustrated by the way he has been used, Golladay said: "I’m going to keep that comment to myself."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In other words, yes. Why shouldn’t he be? He has played seven games for the Giants and not scored a touchdown, longer than any stretch in which he has failed to score since he went nine straight as a rookie in 2017. His last touchdown was on Oct. 4, 2020, with the Lions, so his overall scoreless streak is at 10 games, a career worst.

Golladay made it clear, though, that he believes whatever changes take place under the new direction of the offense will yield more chances for him to become what he was brought to the Giants to be: a big-play receiver.

"More opportunities, period," he said of what he hopes for. "Any way I can help the team. Of course I would like to see more opportunities."

He said he does not know for sure that they will come.

"I’m coming in with an open mind like I do every week," he said. "When the ball is coming to 19, I just have to make the play. I hope for more opportunities, of course, but when the ball comes to me, I have to make the play. Even if I don’t have more opportunities, I have to make the most of those opportunities."

Sometimes those opportunities are hard to spot. Golladay is known more as a receiver who can fight for contested passes than create large gaps of separation from defenders. "Even it might not look like I’m winning, I could possibly still be winning," he said.

He was quick to point out his own flaws, including a missed block Monday that cost the Giants a big gain. He also noted his affection for Garrett as a person. "As a guy, I love the guy," he said.

Golladay likely will get more chances Sunday, not because Garrett is gone, but because Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) is out and Kadarius Toney (quadriceps) is doubtful, meaning Golladay will be the primary target in a shorthanded passing game.

But while Sunday might seem like the start of something new for the offense, and more specifically for Golladay, the receiver said he isn’t looking at it that way.

"It’s too late to say it’s a fresh start," he said. "Let’s get on track. I would say that. Let’s get on track."

Getting into the end zone would be helpful, too.

Notes & quotes: The Giants listed tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) as out for Sunday and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) as doubtful . . . The Giants are proceeding under the assumption that they will be without safety Logan Ryan for a second straight game as he remains on COVID/reserve. He’ll be timed out of the protocol early next week and rejoin the team then . . . Coach Joe Judge said Daniel Jones will wear a wristband with the offensive plays written on it Sunday, the first time in his career he’ll do that in a game. Jones has been wearing the device in practices this week. "We thought it may be helpful with our players going forward," Judge said. "Through communication with players, coaches within the meetings, it’s something that we came up with that we thought may help in some avenues."