DETROIT — Darius Slayton and Daniel Jones are quickly becoming an item.

The two rookies connected for two touchdown passes in Sunday’s 31-26 loss to the Lions, providing the Giants with most of their few offensive highlights from the game. One of the scores had Slayton coming back for a pass in front of the cornerback and the other had him soaring over the defender.

“He’s a really good player,” Jones said. “I think he’s come up for us and made a lot of big-time plays. I think we all have a lot of trust in him. Obviously, he’s super talented and his speed and just athleticism, but he’s shown to make those contested catches, the tough catches with people on him. So he’s done a great job for us.”

Slayton also represents a new era for Giants receivers. He will likely be the first receiver drafted by the Giants in more than two decades who will not be able to say he has caught a pass from Eli Manning. Slayton missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, and by the time he returned to the field in Week 3, Jones was the starter.

The two players are linked in their draft class, but they are also showing a link on the field. Slayton has three touchdown catches on the season, tied for the team lead, and his 267 receiving yards are tied for third behind Evan Engram and Golden Tate.

“He’s a dog,” Saquon Barkley said of Slayton. “I think he showed up today. I think he has great potential to be a great player. I like the way he carries himself. He made some big plays for us today. As he continues to get better, the team will continue to get better.”

Not all of the passes from Jones to Slayton worked. Late in the first half, Slayton dropped a perfectly placed ball near the sideline with five seconds left that would have given the Giants a chance to take a shot at the end zone on one final snap. Instead, they took a knee deep in their own territory. Slayton was the target on the two-point conversion (a low pass) and also the receiver on key third- and fourth-down throws on a touchdown-or-nothing drive late in the fourth. Both of those passes were incomplete.

Overall, though, Slayton is emerging as one of Jones’ go-to guys. He’s certainly one of the few to whom Jones is willing to throw the football up in the air and let the receiver go battle for it.

“As a receiver, you want to keep making plays,” Slayton said. “Quarterbacks build confidence … The more times he sees (me make plays), that’s why I try to fight for every ball. Even if I don’t come down with it, hey, receivers appreciate good balls and quarterbacks appreciate physical receivers. It goes hand in hand.”