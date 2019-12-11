Darius Slayton’s two touchdown catches didn’t really resonate for him on Monday night because the Giants' loss to the Eagles overshadowed any sense of joy or accomplishment. But the footballs from those plays are now sitting in his house and he has a new fondness for them.

Not only because he caught them, but also because of who threw them.

“I definitely think it will be one of those things, whenever my career ends, I look back on and really appreciate,” Slayton, the rookie receiver, said of the passes from Eli Manning. “It’s an honor to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback. A lot of guys don’t have that opportunity in their career. So I’m really blessed.”

Slayton said he keeps all of the scoring footballs at his house, and it’s getting surprisingly crowded. He leads the Giants with seven touchdown receptions. He also leads the team in receiving yards with 655 and is second in receptions with 42. The footballs from Monday night, though, are special. It was his first game with Manning as his quarterback and he became the 57th different player to catch a touchdown from Manning.

Now Slayton is angling to get those footballs signed by the quarterback who gave them to him.

“Year 16, I dunno, maybe he’ll have two or three more [seasons],” Slayton said, “but I might have to have him sign it just in case he tries to make a sneaky exit. You never know.”

Notes & quotes: CB Janoris Jenkins missed practice with an ankle injury but spent time during the workout interacting with fans on social media while he was in the Giants’ training room. “He shouldn’t be tweeting during practice,” Pat Shurmur said of the cornerback who has run afoul of team decorum several times this year … G Kevin Zeitler (ankle/wrist) did not practice and could miss the rest of the season. Shurmur said. Zeitler’s ankle is sprained and not broken … CB Corey Ballentine (concussion) was a full participant and could be cleared to return for Sunday.