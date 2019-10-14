Darius Slayton isn’t a Pro Bowl receiver yet, but the rookie is getting a taste of what it might be like to play in such all-star games week after week after week. He’s gone up against two of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in the last two games, Xavier Rhodes and Stephon Gilmore, and this week he might find himself being covered by Patrick Peterson in his return from a suspension.

First-year receivers who are fifth-round picks rarely get that kind of attention. So what has Slayton learned from facing such a lineup?

“A lot,” he said. “Playing against those kinds of guys, they’re great athletes but they’re also smart . . . It teaches you to always be on your toes and make sure you don’t give anything away.”

Slayton has done okay for himself considering his opponents. His first NFL touchdown came against Rhodes and the Vikings. In the past two games he has totaled seven catches for 94 yards.

Slayton said facing Gilmore was an eye-opener, and he even came away impressed by one play in particular. Late in the game against the Patriots Slayton went up in the air and caught a pass along the sideline that would have been a big first down for the Giants. Gilmore, though, was patient and punched the ball out of Slayton’s grip before he came down to complete the receptions.

“I couldn’t even be mad,” he said of the play. “I’ve never had that happen to me and frankly I’ve never seen it where he just only punched the ball. It was a once-a-year play.”

And part of the tutorial that Slayton is getting in his first NFL season.

Notes & quotes: RB Wayne Gallman (concussion) participated in Monday’s practice with a yellow non-contact jersey … The Giants re-signed WR Bennie Fowler and released LB Nate Stupar … RB Buck Allen, signed on Friday, participated in his first practice on Monday. “I’m here to bring whatever they need me to do,” Allen said. He is part of a completely revamped running back room that is expected to have Saquon Barkley back and possibly Gallman. Jon Hilliman and Walter Austin, the two healthy running backs in last Thursday’s game, were both waived … Pat Shurmur said CB Sam Beal (hamstring) will begin practicing with the team on Wednesday. He’s been on injured reserve since Week 1 and will be one of two players the team can designate to return this season. He’ll practice for two weeks and will be eligible to play in Week 9 against the Cowboys.