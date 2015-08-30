Darrelle Revis, Odell Beckham Jr. play to stalemate

Odell Beckham Jr. ended his first matchup against Darrelle Revis looking forward to his next one. You know, the one that will count.

"I think it's going to be a very good matchup during the season," Beckham said after Saturday night's preseason game, referring to the Giants' Dec. 6 regular-season game against the Jets. "He's one of the best out there. I think it'll be better once we all watch film and we really see how he's going to play and reach our game plan for a team. It was great to be able to just get out there, get into the offense a little bit and have fun."

Beckham caught five passes for 31 yards, his first receptions of the preseason. But it was the catch that wasn't that might have been his best. In the first quarter, he leaped up over Revis and snagged the ball with one hand before coming down with one foot in bounds and another out of bounds. The Jets were offside on the play, which negated the incompletion.

"I knew I was close to out of bounds, and I was just trying to make sure that I caught the ball first," Beckham said. "By the time I looked down, I couldn't get my other foot in."

Revis said of the play: "It didn't count, man. It didn't count."

Beckham had another chance at an acrobatic catch down the same sideline, but the ball drifted out of bounds and he was unable to contort his body into the proper angle for a highlight-reel grab. Instead, the ball fell incomplete.

That was the one Beckham was kicking himself over.

"I have to make the play," he said. "It's just plays that we need made. We need big plays, and we all have to do it, so on my behalf, it's just one of those balls that I'll be thinking about."

Beckham had other impressive moments. He had a key block on Shane Vereen's 19-yard reception on a screen pass. After his first catch of the game, he gave a solid thump to Revis, sending the cornerback to the turf.

Beckham, who spoke out about defensive backs trying to take unwarranted hits on him this past week, said he didn't recall the pop on Revis.

"It all happens so fast, and you don't really look for who it is, who is tackling you, or things like that," he said. "When somebody is lined up in front of you and they're covering you, then you can tell, but other than that, you can't really tell as much."

So Beckham knew when he was going against Revis.

"He's good, and that's for sure," Beckham said. "He's been one of the best [cornerbacks] in the league and he's a great player, so you have to tip your hat to him."