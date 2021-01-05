Dave Gettleman will address the media on Wednesday to discuss his just concluded third season as general manager of the Giants and, to the surprise of some, look ahead to a fourth.

Despite having overseen the worst record in the NFL during his tenure with the team (15-33) and at no point during that time laying claim to a winning record, Giants ownership has decided to stick with Gettleman, sources told Newsday.

It was actually an easier decision this year than it was last year, when the general manager was very nearly fired with coach Pat Shurmur.

"He does know that the batting average has got to increase going forward," co-owner John Mara said at the end of the 2019 season regarding Gettleman. "We need to win more games, and Dave knows that. I’m not going to quantify the number of wins I need to see, but we need to be able to put a better product on the field. We should be better next year."

By most accounts they were. The Giants finished 6-10 while playing 16 meaningful games before they were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night.

And Gettleman’s "average" did improve, first with his role in selecting Joe Judge as the team’s coach to replace Shurmur, then by signing free agents James Bradberry (who made the Pro Bowl in 2020) and Blake Martinez, and landing Logan Ryan just before the start of the regular season.

Gettleman also has emerged somewhat vindicated from two big deals he made with other teams and for which he was initially vilified: trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns and trading for Leonard Williams from the Jets.

Gettleman will turn 70 in February, so it’s unclear how much longer he will want to keep his current job and workload. Retirement could be a decision he makes for himself in the coming years. But coming back for the 2021 season? That’s a call the Giants made for him.

With Bob Glauber