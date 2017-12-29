New Giants general manager Dave Gettleman addresses the media

Dave Gettleman addressed the media for the first time as general manager of the Giants on Friday, saying it’s a job he’s “only dreamed about.”

“To be standing here as the general manager of the New York Football Giants is one that does not escape me,” Gettleman said.

Gettleman, a 30-year veteran of NFL personnel who spent the majority of his career — and his most successful seasons — with the Giants, was formally named to the position that was vacated when Jerry Reese was fired earlier this month at a news conference on Friday. He becomes the team’s fourth general manager since 1979 and, in a way, keeps the chain of succession relatively unbroken from George Young through Ernie Accorsi and Reese. It was Accorsi who advised the Giants during their search process in recent weeks.

Dave Gettleman said he believes Eli Manning is still a capable quarterback. Indicates Eli will continue as Giants’ starter next season. — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) December 29, 2017 Dave Gettleman: “I don’t want guys who want to win. I want guys that hate to lose.” — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) December 29, 2017

“My plan is to come in here and kick [expletive] every day,” Gettleman said.

The 66-year-old cited his experience as an asset and hopes to use that knowledge to turn around a team that has stumbled to a disappointing 2-13 record with just one game remaining in 2017.

“I’ve been with four different organizations, folks, and I’ve learned from one heck of a cast of NFL people — Bill Polian, Marv Levy, Bob Ferguson, Mike Shanahan, Ernie Accorsi, Jerry Reese — and if you take those names and look at all the Super Bowls that they’ve been to and the ones that they’ve won, I certainly have had a heck of a group of teachers.”

Gettleman said having a strong team culture is critical to the franchise’s success.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“These guys have to know when they step on the field that the guy right, the guy left, the guy behind, the guy in front’s got their back,” Gettleman said.

Gettleman was asked specifically about his plans for quarterback Eli Manning and said he liked what he saw from the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s performance against the Eagles recently, but wanted to look at more film before making a decision.

“Eli’s won a lot of games, he’s a great competitor, he’s very intelligent,” Gettleman said.” He and I are going to talk, and if what I saw in Philadelphia was not a mirage — and I don’t believe it was — then we’re just going to keep moving.”

With Tom Rock