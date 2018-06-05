Dave Gettleman, the general manager of the Giants, announced on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 67-year-old said he will continue to handle his responsibilities to the team while receiving treatment.

“The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I,” Gettleman said in a statement. “I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow, and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with Pat [Shurmur], Kevin [Abrams] and the rest of our staff.”

Gettleman was hired as GM of the Giants in December and immediately went to work rebuilding the roster and the locker room culture. He was the key decision-maker on the hiring of Shurmur as head coach, the signing of offensive tackle Nate Solder and other free agents, and the drafting of running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in April’s draft. He also made the organizational decision to stick with Eli Manning as the team’s starting quarterback.

Gettleman said in the statement that the diagnosis came during an annual physical and the treatment will begin “in the very near future.”

“I am thankful to John Mara and Steve Tisch and our organization for their support and encouragement, and to Ronnie Barnes for his guidance and assistance,” he wrote. “And, of course, to my wife Joanne and our children for their love and support.

“And I want to thank you in advance for respecting my privacy and that of my family as we work our way through this. I look forward to being back at full strength and devoting all my energy to helping make this 2018 New York Giants team the best it can be.”