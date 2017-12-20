Dave Gettleman interviews for Giants GM

TODAY'S PAPER
Photo Credit: AP / Bob Leverone

Ernie Accorsi brought Dave Gettleman to the Giants as an assistant to the pro personnel director in 1998. On Wednesday, Accorsi brought him to the Giants as a candidate for the open general manager job.

Gettleman, 66, who spent four seasons as the Panthers’ general manager and 15 as a personnel executive in the Giants’ organization, was interviewed by co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch. Accorsi, the one-time Giants GM who is consulting the Giants in their selection process, also was involved in the meeting.

There are many who believe Gettleman will be the eventual hire based on his familiarity with the organization and relationship with the owners. The Giants typically like to keep to their small circle during such times of change. Those relationships could be a drawback, though, if the Giants believe it is time for a more drastic change.

Gettleman is the second candidate to interview for the job. Current vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross interviewed with Mara and Accorsi on Monday and met with Tisch on Tuesday. Interim general manager Kevin Abrams also will be interviewed prior to the end of the season.

