Dave Gettleman does a good job trying to keep emotion out of his job as general manager of the Giants.

So what was the one subject discussed at his news conference on Friday that nearly brought him to tears?

It was Gettleman on Gettleman.

A year ago Gettleman welcomed the media to training camp in the midst of treatments for lymphoma, a disease that had been discovered earlier in the summer of 2018. He was limited in his ability to travel and while he was involved in day-to-day operations of the organization he clearly ceded some of the responsibilities that a GM normally handles.

This year, Gettleman is back to feeling at full strength for the start of camp, but the journey to get there was not lost on him.

“A year ago I was fighting for my life,” he said, his voice trailing off into a long pause.

“But I’m here and I’m healthy and I’m feisty,” he continued. “Like I said in my opening presser [when he was hired in December 2017], I come in every day to kick some [butt]. I feel great, I really do.”

Gettleman is 68, but said he has not given any thought to how much longer he wants to work. He’s said vaguely that he’d like to retire to Cape Cod and see the Giants win Super Bowls with Daniel Jones at quarterback the way Ernie Accorsi saw the team flourish with the quarterback he drafted for them late in his career, Eli Manning. But other than that, he’s never hinted at stepping away from the job he has coveted for most of his professional life and only found less than two years ago.

He said he’ll stick around “until they throw me out.”

“I’m 68 and I feel like I’m 10,” he said. “I feel fine.”