Giants GM Dave Gettleman wears mask for safety precautions during NFL Draft: 'I'm fine'

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the media during a news conference on Tuesday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Who was that masked man?

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who was seen wearing a surgical mask when cameras turned to him in his home office during the broadcast of the draft on Thursday night.

It was a precaution for Gettleman, 69, who is just over a year removed from chemotherapy treatments to beat lymphoma and had an outside visitor with him for the first round. The Giants had Ty Siam from their data analytics department at Gettleman’s New Jersey home just in case there were any technical glitches that occurred as the unique virtual process unfolded.

“We’re social distancing, and part of that is the mask,” Gettleman said. “I’m fine.”

