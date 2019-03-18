TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Odell Beckham Jr. trade was 'too much to pass up,' Giants GM Dave Gettleman says

Dave Gettleman, general manager for the Giants, speaking

Dave Gettleman, general manager for the Giants, speaking to the media on Jan. 2, 2019. Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Giants' trade of Odell Beckham Jr. was "too much to pass up," general manager Dave Gettleman said in a conference call Monday morning.

They got back safety Jabrill Peppers, guard Kevin Zeitler and a pair of draft picks — a first-round (No. 17 overall) and third-rounder (No. 95 overall) — from the Browns in exchange for Beckham and linebacker Olivier Vernon in what started as separate deals and merged into one.

See highlights from Gettleman's conference call below.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets Pete Alonso singles during the first inning Alonso keeps strengthening his case to make team
Duke players including Javin DeLaurier (12) and Zion NCAA Tournament TV schedule, livestream info
Lou Williams hits a game-winning three to lift Highlights: Clippers 119, Nets 116
The Nets' D'Angelo Russell, right, drives around the Williams' three-pointer beats buzzer and Nets
Kevin Knox #20 of the Knicks works against Knicks rally to beat LeBron's Lakers, end skid at 8
The St. John's men's basketball team celebrates after St. John's elated, relieved to make NCAA Tournament