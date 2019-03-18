The Giants' trade of Odell Beckham Jr. was "too much to pass up," general manager Dave Gettleman said in a conference call Monday morning.

They got back safety Jabrill Peppers, guard Kevin Zeitler and a pair of draft picks — a first-round (No. 17 overall) and third-rounder (No. 95 overall) — from the Browns in exchange for Beckham and linebacker Olivier Vernon in what started as separate deals and merged into one.

See highlights from Gettleman's conference call below.