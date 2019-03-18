Odell Beckham Jr. trade was 'too much to pass up,' Giants GM Dave Gettleman says
The Giants' trade of Odell Beckham Jr. was "too much to pass up," general manager Dave Gettleman said in a conference call Monday morning.
They got back safety Jabrill Peppers, guard Kevin Zeitler and a pair of draft picks — a first-round (No. 17 overall) and third-rounder (No. 95 overall) — from the Browns in exchange for Beckham and linebacker Olivier Vernon in what started as separate deals and merged into one.
See highlights from Gettleman's conference call below.
