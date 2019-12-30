Pat Shurmur is out. Dave Gettleman is staying.

The Giants announced that they intend to keep their general manager in place for the upcoming season despite Gettleman’s record in the position being the same as Shurmur’s. The two were hired within a month of each other at the end of the 2017 season. It was Gettleman who hired Shurmur.

“Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that,” co-owner John Mara said in a release from the team announcing the moves. “We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success. We think he's capable of putting a great team together and he's going to get that opportunity.”

Co-owner Steve Tisch added: “Although our record didn’t reflect it this season, we believe Dave has assembled a strong nucleus of young players that will help us compete for championships in the future.”

That nucleus includes quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants will add a third top-six pick to that core in April with the fourth overall selection in the draft.

While Gettleman will stay, his job may change. The Giants have long had a dynamic of a general manager making roster decisions and a head coach handling the on-field decisions. To lure a top-tier replacement for Shurmur, though, the Giants may have to adjust that way of thinking and give more power to a head coach. A source told Newsday that Gettleman’s role moving forward may be impacted by the coaching search, and Mara seemed to back that possibility.

“To the extent we need to make changes in personnel or the way we do things, we're going to discuss that,” Mara said.

As for the coaching search, Mara said it will be “extensive” and important.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We understand this a very big decision for our franchise,” Mara said. “We've had three losing years in a row and, quite frankly, we have lost some standing as an organization. When you have three losing years in a row as we have, you face a lot of criticism. A lot of it is deserved. It's up to us now to turn that around and get back to where I think we should be.”