Dave Gettleman was hired to fix the Giants. Four losing seasons later they remain as broken as ever with one of the worst long-term records in the NFL, and it will now fall to a new general manager to try to rebuild the organization and bring it back to a level of competitiveness and contention it has seldom seen over the past decade of miserable football.

Gettleman, 70, retired on Monday, ending one of the least productive tenures as general manager of the Giants. In four seasons the teams put on the field went 19-46, lost at least 10 games each season, and never made the playoffs.

"It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise," Gettleman said in a news release. "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them."

Giants co-owner John Mara said the team will perform a "comprehensive search" for the next GM.

"We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching," Mara said in a statement issued through the team.

"It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field," co-owner Steve Tisch said in a statement. "We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."

Gettleman was hired at a moment of great tumult for the Giants. They were a franchise in the middle of the long process of moving on from their two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, quarterback, and general manager, and they had made the postseason only once in the previous seven seasons. He leaves them as a team in need of another overhaul, likely one that will be swifter and more defined than the one he oversaw.

Very few of Gettleman’s decisions worked out. His legacy may be that of an anti-Midas — nearly everything he touched turned sour.

He hired Pat Shurmur as head coach, and that union lasted only two seasons before Shurmur was fired. He stuck with Eli Manning at quarterback, insisting that the aging legend had enough left to carry the Giants forward, which he did not. He signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a long-term extension and then, after saying he had not signed him to trade him, traded him.

He picked Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018, his first draft with the Giants, and traded up to select Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick a year later, expecting them to become the cornerstones of the next Giants era. To this point neither has performed to such a level and their futures with the team are tenuous at best.

He signed and traded for veterans such as Nate Solder, Jonathan Stewart, Golden Tate and Alec Ogletree, who never panned out or played up to their price tags.

Perhaps most glaringly, though, Gettleman vowed to overhaul the offensive line. He called it his top priority upon taking the job and his affection for "hog mollies" and winning in the trenches of football fields made it seem as if he would be able to do so. The unit remains in shambles and a key reason for the team’s lack of success in 2021 (with the exception of Andrew Thomas at left tackle, the player Gettleman selected fourth overall in 2020, who appears to be heading toward a strong career).

"We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise," Mara and Tisch said in a joint statement. "He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement."

Prior to becoming general manager of the Giants, Gettleman was general manager of the Panthers from 2013-16, during which time they won 40 games, three NFC South titles, and advanced to Super Bowl 50 after finishing an NFL-best 15-1 in 2015. Gettleman was named The Sporting News' NFL Executive of the Year. Before that he was a Giants personnel executive for 15 years and on the staff when the team won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, two of the seven Super Bowl-winning teams Gettleman has been a part of in his 30-year NFL career.

Gettlman was nearly fired two years into his tenure with the Giants when they parted ways with Shurmur. It would have given the franchise a clean restart, albeit a second one in just as many years. Instead, Mara decided to stick with Gettleman a bit longer and hired Joe Judge to replace Shurmur.

"We believe it would be a mistake to pull the plug after two years, particularly when you consider that Dave spent a good part of the first year fighting for his life," Mara said at the time. Gettleman had undergone cancer treatments throughout most of the 2018 season.

Now, though, Gettleman’s career with the Giants and in the NFL has run its course.

On the day he was introduced in his new role with the Giants, Gettleman said: "My plan is to come in here every day and kick [butt]. I'm going to keep doing it until they either take my key card or the Lord calls me home."

One of those things has happened. And now it will be someone else’s turn to try to kick the Giants into shape.