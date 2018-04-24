Pat Shurmur said the Giants’ minicamp is not a tryout for Davis Webb.

That’s good news for the second-year quarterback, especially after a shaky opening day performance on Tuesday. To be fair, not much of the offense was clicking and there are plenty of pieces that still need assembling Webb, by one count, completed 17 of his 26 passes with an interception. He threw three deep balls, none for completions.

“We want it to look like football and I’m not trying to make a joke there,” Shurmur said before the workout. “We want to get the ball snapped, we want to get guys lined up properly. The progressions we’re giving them, we want to see them go through the progression, throw the ball accurately. Things break down, use their legs and generally make good decisions, throw the ball on time and be accurate.”

It didn’t take long for Webb to botch even the first part of that. He and center Ethan Cooper fumbled one of their very first snaps.

This was Shurmur’s first opportunity to see Webb play on the field. They’ve had a few weeks of meetings before this minicamp.

“What I’ve learned is he cares, what I’ve learned is he is an extremely hard worker, what I’ve learned is he is very smart,” Shurmur said of the classroom evaluation of the quarterback who may or may not have an impact on which position the Giants draft with the No. 2 pick on Thursday night. “He listens to what Eli [Manning] says, he listens to what all his coaches have been telling him. You can tell that he has learned things as time has gone along and I think what is important now is you take what you learned in the meeting rooms and bring it out here to the field.”

Still, Shurmur was clear that this is not necessarily a showcase for Webb (even though last month that was the exact word Shurmur used to spark the interpretation of this being Webb’s make-or-break moment).

“I think you have to be careful about making a final evaluation on a guy in a three-day period here,” Shurmur said. “He just needs to come out here and get as good as he can be . . . There’s just that feeling you get by watching a quarterback move the offense. Now, there’s not going to be a lot of that type of competitive stuff going on, but you can tell by the way a guy runs a huddle, the way he gets the offense lined up, the way he drops back and throws, the way he hands the ball off. Just all the things that a quarterback would do. And I think this is hopefully the first of many days of him developing within our system.”