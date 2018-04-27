Eli Manning’s job seems to be safe for the forseeable future. How about Davis Webb’s?

The Giants were wary to commit to their current backup quarterback and last year’s third-round pick much beyond the first round of the NFL draft.

“I don’t know if it is a vote of confidence in Davis,” head coach Pat Shurmur said. “We loved what we saw this week [in minicamp]. He got better every day. We certainly all know what Eli brings to the table.”

But…

“This is one pick.”

The Giants have others. And there are quarterbacks available, including Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State and Mike White from Western Kentucky. The Giants may decide to pick them or someone else to compete with Webb for the backup job this summer.

The Giants probably have more pressing needs at offensive line, pass rusher, cornerback and even wide receiver before they’d have to address quarterback. But it’s something to keep an eye on.

Webb certainly will be.