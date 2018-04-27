TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
47° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants wary to commit to Davis Webb beyond first round of NFL Draft

The Giants were wary to commit to their current backup quarterback and last year’s third-round pick much beyond the first round of the NFL draft

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb passes the

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb passes the football during the final day of voluntary mini-camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Eli Manning’s job seems to be safe for the forseeable future. How about Davis Webb’s?

The Giants were wary to commit to their current backup quarterback and last year’s third-round pick much beyond the first round of the NFL draft.

“I don’t know if it is a vote of confidence in Davis,” head coach Pat Shurmur said. “We loved what we saw this week [in minicamp]. He got better every day. We certainly all know what Eli brings to the table.”

But…

“This is one pick.”

The Giants have others. And there are quarterbacks available, including Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State and Mike White from Western Kentucky. The Giants may decide to pick them or someone else to compete with Webb for the backup job this summer.

The Giants probably have more pressing needs at offensive line, pass rusher, cornerback and even wide receiver before they’d have to address quarterback. But it’s something to keep an eye on.

Webb certainly will be.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Giants coach Pat Shurmur speaks to the media Giants build cohesion during voluntary minicamp
Quarterback Sam Darnold of USC gestures after being Jets' Darnold has experience being in spotlight
USC's Sam Darnold poses for photos with commissioner Jets choose USC QB Darnold with their top pick
Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson runs a drill Top remaining prospects after NFL Draft Round 1
Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella catches a pass against Bucknell Hofstra women can’t hold first-half lead
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman reacts to a Gettleman: Devaluation of RBs is ‘a crock’