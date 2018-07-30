Davis Webb enjoys playing as the Giants' No. 2 QB

Davis Webb is having a blast.

“You’re playing football for a living,” Webb said. “There aren’t many things better than that.”

What really makes Webb grin, though, is actually playing football. It’s been a while since he’s seen this much action on a daily basis in a team setting. Last year at training camp, he was picking up scraps of snaps as a rookie, trying to adjust not to a new offensive system but a completely foreign offensive philosophy after playing in the Air Raid at Texas Tech and California. And once the season began, well, there weren’t many opportunities for him. Eli Manning took the starting reps, Geno Smith took the scout team reps, and Webb again was forced to scrounge for playing opportunities.

This summer, though, he’s the clear No. 2 quarterback behind Manning (although Pat Shurmur has said that designation is not official). That means he’s getting just as many snaps as Manning gets. Typically it’s in bunches of four; Manning and the first team will get four snaps in a row, Webb and the second team four, and then rookie Kyle Lauletta and vet Alex Tanney will split the final four before the team moves onto the next drill or situation.

Webb has looked sharp and his enjoyment of it is obvious. After he connects with a receiver on a pass he’ll often track down that teammate to exchange a pat on the back or a high five.

“Those guys run a lot,” he said of his appreciation of the receivers. “I feel for our receivers when we have consecutive practices and they run consecutive go routes and deep posts and shallows across the field and they’re not even getting the ball sometimes. As much as you can you want to be a good teammate.”

No one has ever accused Webb of being otherwise.

“I’m not faking it,” Webb said. “I really want those guys to make good plays so I really mean it when I do that. If I’m faking it, everybody should get mad at that.”