Davis Webb improves in minicamp for Giants

Pat Shurmur made it clear that this three-day voluntary minicamp was not a tryout for Davis Webb.

But if it was, it sounds like Webb would have passed after a shaky start.

“I thought he did a much better job the second and third day,” Shurmur said on Thursday as the workouts wrapped up. “He showed up today. He’s following Eli’s lead and I thought he was executing well.”

The Giants focused mostly on red zone plays during the second and third days of the camp and Webb connected for several touchdown passes in the drills. He took about half of the snaps in the minicamp, working with the second team behind Manning.

Webb said on Wednesday that he felt much more comfortable in practices this year than he did last year when he was a rookie, even though he never did take a snap in a game.

“Right now I’m just trying to do what the coaches are asking us to do, be coachable and complete the ball to the open guy,” he said. “Coming out of college, coming into an NFL system, being in the huddle is a little different, but now I feel so much more confident and especially yesterday. I didn’t mess up in the huddle one time. So, that was definitely a plus from last year.”