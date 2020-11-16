Charges dropped against former Giant DeAndre Baker

DeAndre Baker has been cleared of all charges by the state of Florida.

The former Giants cornerback who was facing four felony counts of armed robbery and assault with a weapon was granted the nolle prosequi, according to a statement from Paul Valcore, the assistant state attorney in Broward County.

The announcement came after William Dean, an attorney representing three of the alleged victims, was arrested on Monday for extortion for soliciting a cash payout in exchange for three men altering their testimony in the case.

"The alleged victims and the known witnesses have become uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished," Valcore wrote.

According to a source, those men demanded $1.5 million from Baker, an amount that was then negotiated down to $800,000, in order to change their account of the evening. They did so, but no money changed hands, the source said. Baker’s lawyers contended all along that the entire situation was a shakedown.

A spokesperson with the Broward State Attorney's office said they would have no further comment on the investigation.

Thus ends the legal saga that began on May 13 when Baker was first charged and ultimately arrested for robbing three men of cash, watches and jewelry at a Miramar, Florida, home. On Aug. 5, the state formally charged Baker with the four counts based on the testimony of the witnesses.

Baker, a first-round pick by the Giants in 2019 and slated to become their starting cornerback this season, was asked not to participate in the team’s offseason program during the spring. When the Giants began training camp, Baker was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list so he did not count against their roster size. On Sept. 8 the Giants released him.

Baker, therefore, is a free agent.

It is unclear if Baker will face any league discipline, but that is doubtful considering Seahawks safety Quinton Dunbar, who was first alleged to have taken part in the same heist but was ultimately cleared of criminal charges in August, was not suspended by the NFL.