Giants' DeAndre Baker formally charged with robbery in Florida

DeAndre Baker was formally charged Friday with four counts of robbery with a firearm by Broward (Florida) State Attorney Michael Satz. If convicted, the Giants cornerback faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Baker was arrested nearly three months ago along with Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar when the two were accused of stealing cash and watches at a house party on May 13 in Miramar, Florida. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Dunbar, citing insufficient evidence. Dunbar, who was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list with Baker last month, could still face suspension from the NFL.

Baker obviously faces more serious potential consequences.

"Shocked at the decision to charge DeAndre,” one of Baker’s attorneys, Patrick Patel, posted on Twitter after the announcement. “[W]e look forward to a full and complete trial and are very confident in complete exoneration by a jury!”

Another of Baker’s attorneys, Bradford Cohen, posted on Instagram that the charges were “disgusting” and made several claims of “hypocrisy” at the state filing level over charging “a young man based on admitted liars’ testimony.”

There also have been allegations that some had recanted their original testimonies after receiving a payoff.

According to the charging document, which was obtained by Newsday, the State Attorney filed the charges against Baker on the basis of statements from four people who claimed that Baker robbed them each of more than $750 in money and jewelry “by the use of force, violence, assault or fear” and that a firearm was “in the actual possession of DeAndre Baker.”

Both Baker and Dunbar were released from jail on bond shortly after their arrests. No future court date has been set for Baker.

The Giants selected Baker in the first round of the 2019 draft. Despite a rocky rookie season, Baker figured to be a starting cornerback for the Giants this season. One of the players the Giants thought might replace Baker, Sam Beal, opted out of the upcoming season due to concerns about the coronavirus, leaving the team short-handed at the position.