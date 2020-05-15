DeAndre Baker remained at large as of Friday evening, more than 24 hours after Miramar, Florida Police had issued a warrant for his arrest. The Giants cornerback is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Each count of armed robbery carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison in Florida, 15 years if a semi-automatic weapon was used as has been alleged against Baker.

Tania Rues, the public information officer for the Miramar Police Department, told Newsday on Friday that “negotiations are taking place” between detectives and Baker’s attorney for his surrender. She also noted that negotiations do not always lead to a voluntary surrender and if someone charged with such crimes as Baker does not turn himself in in a timely matter, there are “other avenues” the police can take.

“It’s a case-by-case basis,” she said of how patient police will be before actively searching for a suspect. “That’s not something we disclose because we’re not going to educate individuals who have arrest warrants on what our procedure will be.”

Arrest warrants were issued for Baker, 22, and fellow NFL cornerback Quinton Dunbar of the Seahawks after they allegedly robbed four victims at a house party late Wednesday night. According to the affidavit, witnesses said Baker held a semi-automatic weapon on the victims and instructed others to collect their cash and watches. One witness also claimed that Baker instructed an unidentified man also involved in the crime to shoot someone who had just entered the house, though there are no charges of any guns being fired.

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Greco, said he has letters from the alleged victims stating that his client was not involved in the robbery. “All of the affidavits indicate my client is innocent,” Greco told the Miami Herald. Dunbar, like Baker, had not turned himself in as of Friday evening.

Greco made no mention of the charges against Baker. Neither Baker nor his attorney had made any statements regarding his situation as of Friday evening.

In response to Greco’s claims, Rues said the Miramar police have recordings from the victims and a witness saying otherwise and those sworn statements have not been rescinded by any of the five. The warrant against Dunbar remained active, Rues said.

As for the Giants, they will wait to see how the legal process plays out before making any decisions on one of three first-round picks they selected last spring and a player they expected to be a key starting cornerback in 2020. Baker could wind up on the Commissioner’s exempt list at some point, where he would not count against the team’s roster limit while he addresses his legal situation. Only Roger Goodell can put that designation on a player, not the team.