DeAndre Baker was granted permission on Wednesday from a Florida judge to travel for “work purposes” that could soon include participation in Giants training camp in New Jersey. Lawyers for the Giants cornerback, who is facing eight counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident on May 13, asked the court for that traveling allowance last week.

The Giants are not expected to have in-person practices or workouts until the start of training camp, which is currently scheduled for late July. Whether Baker will be invited to participate in that camp remains to be seen. Although he was slated to be a starting cornerback, the Giants have told Baker to focus on his legal issues and not participate in the team’s virtual offseason meetings this spring.

The ruling on Wednesday is an agreed order with the consent of prosecutors. It allows Baker to travel, provided he submits a detailed itinerary of the activities he will partake in while outside the state of Florida, the address where he will reside during that time, and the dates of his travel, including when he plans to return to Florida. He also is required to at all times remain accessible to the court.

Shortly after his arrest and bail hearing earlier this month, Baker surrendered his licensed firearm to his attorney as part of his release from jail along with a $200,000 bond.

Baker faces at least 10 years in prison for each of the four armed robbery charges against him if convicted. His lawyers have maintained his innocence and have said they have testimony and video proof that exonerates him.