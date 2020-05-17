Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was to be released from a Florida jail on Sunday after posting a $200,000 bond.

The state had requested no bail but Broward County judge Michael Davis set it at $25,000 for each of the eight charges against Baker for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Due to logistical limitations because of the coronavirus, the hearing was held via Zoom and broadcast live on YouTube. Baker appeared wearing a surgical mask. Davis also ruled that Baker must surrender his concealed weapon permit to authorities within 48 hours, is prohibited from contacting any of the victims, and cannot leave the state until further notice.

Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, presented an affidavit from Dominick Johnson, a longtime friend of Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also is being charged in the incident, stating an argument broke out between individuals playing dice at a party on May 13.

“I was never in fear for my life in any situation that happened that day and DeAndre Baker did not take any property from me and did not point a gun at anyone,” that statement said.

Cohen, who posted on Instagram on Saturday that he had exonerating statements from seven witnesses as well as a video that will prove Baker’s innocence, said he is retaining the bulk of that evidence for a “strategic defense” if the case moves to trial.

Dunbar was released on $100,000 bail, $25,000 for each of the four charges he faces. The two NFL players turned themselves into police on Saturday after the arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.

According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar allegedly robbed four victims at a house party, taking cash and watches, after a dispute erupted. Sunday’s hearing specified that the parties involved were playing a dice game at the time. Baker allegedly held a semi-automatic weapon on the victims during the robbery and, according to one statement, ordered a third unidentified assailant wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who entered the room. No shots were fired.

If found guilty of wielding a semi-automatic weapon, Baker could face a mandatory minimum of 15 years for each of the four armed robbery charges.