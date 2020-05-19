DeAndre Baker’s insistence on his innocence is now official.

The Giants cornerback entered a plea of not guilty to the eight charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm for which he was arrested. Baker turned himself in to police on Saturday and was released on $200,000 bail on Sunday following an alleged incident at a party in Miramar, Florida, on Wednesday night. Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, filed the written pleas on Baker's behalf to the Broward County Circuit Court late Monday afternoon, according to public records.

Baker’s attorneys have maintained his innocence throughout the process, and at the bail hearing Cohen produced an affidavit from a witness at the party who said that there was no robbery or incident. That goes against the affidavits of four victims and a witness whose statements to police led to the warrant for Baker’s arrest. Cohen said he had seven affidavits plus a video that exonerate Baker, but provided just the one during the hearing. Neither the victims nor the witness have yet to recant their statements to police.

Each of the armed robbery charges against Baker carries a 10-year minimum prison sentence if he is convicted, 15 years each if he used a semi-automatic weapon as is alleged in the arrest warrant.

Unless the charges are dropped or a plea bargain is reached, Baker’s case will head to trial. No date has yet been determined for that.

Meanwhile, Baker’s NFL career remains on hold as the Giants had told him to concentrate on his legal matters and not participate in the team’s virtual meetings that are part of the voluntary offseason program. Baker remains on the 90-man roster but the league could suspend Baker under the personal conduct policy based only on the arrest warrant or Roger Goodell could place Baker on the commissioner’s exempt list until the case is resolved.