DeAndre Baker is considered day-to-day with a knee sprain, which is about as good as the news can be when a first-round pick leaves practice for an MRI.

The Giants announced the update on the projected starting cornerback after he was evaluated by the team physician on Monday morning. Baker, the 30th overall selection, left the field shortly after warmups on Sunday when his knee began to bother him. That resulted in the MRI on Sunday.

“It’s a big relief, certainly,” Pat Shurmur said on Monday. “He’s been coming along real well, and to know that it’s not serious at this point is good.”

Antonio Hamilton replaced Baker with the starting defense on Monday. On Sunday, it was rookie Corey Ballentine who stepped into Baker’s spot with the starters.

Baker was not on the field with his teammates to start Monday morning’s practice, but by the end of the workout he was standing on the sideline watching. He even partook in a rookie ritual, carrying the helmet and shoulder pads of a veteran off the field after the practice concluded.

“We’ll see moving forward how much he can do and if we can get him ready to play,” Shurmur said. “It’s never good when anybody misses practice time, but we have some time left before the game against Dallas in the opener. We’ll just see where he is. DeAndre is a tough, competitive guy. I anticipate that he’ll be back out there soon.

Notes & quotes: Shurmur said the Giants have not heard any updates or even timelines regarding a decision on Golden Tate’s appeal of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Tate made his case to an independent appeal board last Tuesday. “I think it can take as long as it needs to, so I’m not sure,” Shurmur said . . . Daniel Jones threw three TD passes in goal-line drills on Monday while Eli Manning struggled and was 0-for-4 in the same situation . . . Running back Jon Hilliman practiced in a yellow non-contact jersey after suffering a concussion in last week’s game against the Jets.