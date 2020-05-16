DeAndre Baker turned himself in to Miramar (Florida) police on Saturday morning while his attorney said he had proof, including video evidence, of Baker’s innocence and urged avoiding a “rush to judgement.”

The Giants cornerback, facing four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm from an incident on Wednesday night, had a warrant issued for his arrest on Thursday. If he is convicted, each count of armed robbery carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison in Florida, 15 years if a semi-automatic weapon was used as has been alleged against Baker.

Tania Rues, public information officer for the Miramar Police Department, told Newsday Baker turned himself in at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was booked and is being held at the Broward County Sheriff's Office Jail pending a bond hearing. That hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to records from the Broward County jail system.

Bradford Cohen, Baker’s attorney, posted a statement on Instagram Saturday morning confirming Baker’s surrender.

“I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved,” he wrote. “Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement.”

Warrants were issued for Baker, 22, and fellow NFL cornerback Quinton Dunbar of the Seahawks after they allegedly robbed four victims at a house part late Wednesday night. According to the affidavit, witnesses said Baker held a semi-automatic weapon on the victims and instructed others to collect their cash and watches. One witness also claimed that Baker instructed an unidentified man also involved in the crime to shoot someone who had just entered the house, though there are no charges of any guns being fired.

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Greco, said he has letters from the alleged victims stating that his client was not involved in the robbery. “All of the affidavits indicate my client is innocent,” Greco told the Miami Herald on Friday.

In earlier statements on Instagram beginning late Friday night, Cohen acknowledged that the Miramar police officers “can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time” but said he had affidavits from “several witnesses that … dispute the allegations and exculpate our client.” Cohen said his firm’s investigator has had those statements “for some time.”

“I look forward to moving this case forward to a proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges,” he said.

On Saturday morning, in a follow-up statement, Cohen wrote that he and Baker will be presenting “the trove of evidence” they collected to the judge at the proper time, including “(seven) affidavits exonerating my client and video evidence.”