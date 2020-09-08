The Giants waived DeAndre Baker on Tuesday, cutting ties with the cornerback they drafted with a first-round pick just 16 months ago while he awaits trial for four felony charges of armed robbery in Florida.

Baker was not going to play for the Giants this season while he awaited his legal fate and his next court date in January. He had been on the commissioners exempt list and did not count toward the team’s roster limits. But having him on the roster in any form meant the Giants would have to pay him for the 2020 season. Tuesday’s move removes that burden. Baker was scheduled to earn $973,442 in 2020. Had he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday he would have been owed $57,261 each of the 17 regular season weeks.

The Giants are also likely to go after some of the rest of the guaranteed salary and bonus that Baker’s four-year, $10.5 million contract.

Baker could face life in prison if he is convicted of the charges against him from a May 13 incident.

Baker was expected to start at cornerback for the Giants this season. He played in all 16 games and started 15 as a rookie in 2019.