It’s hard to say what the Giants are going to get from Devonta Freeman as a running back.

His last few years have seen his production slip from the Pro Bowl level where he was in 2015 and 2016, and it led to his release from the Falcons in March. He remained a free agent throughout the offseason and through the first two weeks of the season. He received interest from some teams in a primarily backup role until the Giants came along with their glaring need for a starting-caliber running back in the wake of Saquon Barkley’s injury.

More clear is who they are getting as a person.

"Obviously we have familiarity with him," Joe Judge said on Wednesday. "(Giants defensive backs coach) Jerome Henderson was in Atlanta with him and really spoke highly on the character he brings to the team and what kind of teammate he is in the locker room."

The Freeman signing also received the endorsement of former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers and this week’s Giants opponent.

"They’re getting a hell of a player and a hell of a guy," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "I love Free. It’s a hell of a pickup for you guys this time of year. He’s a really good runner, really good out of the backfield as a passer, and a great teammate as well."