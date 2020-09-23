Devonta Freeman signed his one-year contract with the Giants on Wednesday, replacing two offensive stars in separate ways.

First, his presence helps fill the void left when Saquon Barkley was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Second, he takes the place of Sterling Shepard on the 53-man roster. Shepard was placed on injured reserve with a turf toe injury he suffered on Sunday.

Shepard is eligible to return to action at any point after Week 5 of this season. New injured reserve rules this season allow every player to come off the list after missing three games.

Freeman is expected to practice with the Giants on Wednesday afternoon and be available for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Freeman, 5-8 and 206 pounds, has played in 77 regular-season games with 59 starts and has started all five postseason games in which he played. His career totals include 951 rushing attempts for 3,972 yards (4.2-yard average) and 32 touchdowns with a long run of 75 yards, plus 257 receptions for 2,015 yards and 11 scores. Freeman has 5,987 career yards from scrimmage. He is a two-time Pro Bowler.

As for the Giants receivers, they’ll have to overcome the loss of Shepard with some young players. They still have Golden Tate and Darius Slayton as proven NFL receivers, and C.J. Board likely will see an increased role.

"The good thing about this group is a lot of the guys, really all of the guys, they know multiple positions," wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said. "So we’ll move and adjust accordingly. It’s a great opportunity for some other guys to step up and make some plays so we’ll just kind of plug and play, if you will."

Board has been with the Giants since the start of training camp as their fourth receiver. He beat out a slew of talented undrafted rookies and veterans such as Corey Coleman to earn a roster spot.

"Attention to detail, very smart guy, has some juice, can run," Tolbert said of Board. "He played two positions in the first two games already so he is pretty well indoctrinated into the offense. I’m looking forward to him probably having an increased role."

The Giants have not had many long gains in the passing game so far this season. They have only one play of 40 or more yards in two games.

"I mentioned to my guys the other day, I said, ‘Maybe it’s not the long shots down the field, maybe you have to catch a slant and create your own explosive play,’" Tolbert said. "We’re going to be focused more on some big runs after the catch and also take our shots down the field as well, but whatever play is called we have to execute it regardless of what it is, whether it is a quick pass, intermediate pass or long pass, and make an explosive out of all three of those categories. I’m not too concerned about taking shots all the time because there is a lot of risk-reward with that, so sometimes you have to create your own shots by taking the short passes and turning it into an explosive. That’s what we’ll be focusing on."