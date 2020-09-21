Source: Giants to meet with Devonta Freeman

As the Giants brace for the likely official word on Monday that Saquon Barkley’s season is over with a torn ACL, they’re looking to add reinforcements in the backfield. One possibility just happened to be close by.

Devonta Freeman, the free-agent veteran, was visiting with the Eagles this weekend. After leaving Philadelphia without a contract, Freeman will make the short trip up the Jersey Turnpike to see if his future will be with the Giants. Freeman will undergo a first round of COVID-19 screening on Monday, then meet with and work out for the Giants on Tuesday, a source said.

The NFL Network first reported Freeman visiting the Giants.

Freeman, 28, had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in six years with the Falcons, scoring 32 touchdowns during that tenure. In 2017, he signed a five-year extension with the Falcons, but he missed most of 2018 with injuries and was used sparingly in 2019 before he was released this March.

Teams such as the Eagles and Seahawks had been intrigued by him as a free agent, but mostly as a backup behind established starters. If Freeman is looking for a team where he will get a chance to play regularly, the Giants may be the best fit given their lack of every-down depth at the position. On Sunday, after Barkley was carted off, the Giants had just one active running back in Dion Lewis (fullback Eli Penny played several snaps as a tailback as well). Wayne Gallman was inactive against the Bears but should certainly become more of a factor for the Giants moving forward.