Dez Bryant works out with Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant celebrates catching a touchdown

Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant celebrates catching a touchdown pass in the second half against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Brandon Wade

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Dez Bryant may or may not become a Giant, but he certainly wants the world to know that he is working out with one.

The free-agent wide receiver, who has not been shy about his desire to join the Giants, posted a video on Instagram late Thursday showing him training with Odell Beckham Jr.

Another interesting part of the video is in the background: A large screen is showing a clip from the NFL Network show “Good Morning Football” in which the topic of discussion is: “Are the Cowboys a Playoff Team Without Dez Bryant?”

Since Bryant was released by the Cowboys last week, he’s expressed a desire to stay in the NFC East and stick it to Dallas twice a year. The Giants probably endorse that idea. As for whether they actually will sign the 29-year-old wide receiver with injury red flags and whose production has been on the downslope, that remains murky.

The Giants just released Brandon Marshall, which means they do have an opening on their roster for a big-bodied veteran receiver. But it also means they are coming off a failed relationship with a big-bodied veteran receiver and they may not want to engage in another so quickly.

“I have interest in everybody,” GM Dave Gettleman said on Thursday when asked about any Giants pursuit of Bryant. “We do our film work. You never know.”

In any case, Bryant seems happy to be working with Beckham during the offseason. And it’s another not-so-subtle hint that he’d like to be doing it during the regular season as well.

