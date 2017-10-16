Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s indefinite suspension could be over as soon as Tuesday.

That’s when the Giants cornerback will meet with head coach Ben McAdoo to discuss his status on the team, a source told Newsday. The two are expected to have their dialogue on Tuesday morning.

“We’ll sit down and have a conversation and see where we are,” McAdoo said during a conference call with reporters on Monday.

McAdoo would not expand on the four separate incidents that led to disciplining Rodgers-Cromartie last week. He told the NBC broadcasters who worked Sunday’s win over the Broncos about those transgressions.

“I said everything I needed to say on the DRC front,” McAdoo said on Monday.

While it is not a certainty that Rodgers-Cromartie’s punishment will be lifted — “Nothing is set in stone yet,” McAdoo said on Sunday night — the other Giants players are expecting that to be the case.

“It’s going to be awesome,” safety Landon Collins said on Sunday. “I already hit him up. It’s going to be awesome.”

The Giants used their fifth different starting offensive line in six games on Sunday night, and it appears they may have hit on something.

“I like the group that played [Sunday],” McAdoo said of the line that featured, from left to right, Ereck Flowers, John Jerry, Brett Jones, D.J. Fluker and Justin Pugh.

They paved the way for a season-high 148 rushing yards.

McAdoo said he is especially impressed at the versatility and willingness to adapt shown by Pugh and Jerry.

“They’ll do whatever is asked of them and it doesn’t take a big sit-down for it to take place, it doesn’t take an act of Congress for it to get done,” McAdoo said. “They’re willing to jump out and play a new position if it’s for the best of the team, if it gives us the best chance to win a ballgame. They put their head down, they go to work, and it’s much appreciated by the head coach.”

McAdoo said that LB Calvin Munson (quad) and CB Michael Hunter (hamstring) were the only injuries to come out of Sunday’s game. As for those already injured and unable to play Sunday — including starters WR Sterling Shepard (ankle), DE Olivier Vernon, LB Jonathan Casillas (neck) and C Weston Richburg (concussion) — McAdoo said some will be able to participate in individual drills on Wednesday with the hope of advancing to more team work on Thursday . . . Because the Giants landed home from their Denver trip early on Monday morning, McAdoo gave the team off from practice until Wednesday.