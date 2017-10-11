The Giants will suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after the defensive back left the team facility Wednesday.
In a press conference, coach Ben McAdoo said he had a conversation with the veteran player Tuesday before Rodgers-Cromartie’s exit Wednesday, but would not elaborate.
“DRC came in yesterday, we had a conversation that was personal upstairs. He came in today, decided to leave. We will suspend him,” McAdoo said. “We had a conversation yesterday, he came into the building this morning, decided to leave and we will put him on suspension.”
When asked further questions, McAdoo repeatedly declined to give any more information on the suspension, including the subject of his conversation with Rodgers-Cromartie and the length of the suspension.
Rodgers-Cromartie is in his fourth season with the Giants. This is his 10th NFL season since being drafted No. 16 overall by the Cardinals in 2008. Before coming to the Giants, he also spent time with the Eagles and Broncos.
