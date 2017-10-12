Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suspended by Giants after leaving team facility
On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended by the Giants after leaving the team's facility, but during his news conference, head coach Ben McAdoo only wanted to talk about how the team was preparing to face the Broncos on Sunday night. (Credit: Big Blue Entertainment) (Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
