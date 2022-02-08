LOS ANGELES — The Giants are making one of their biggest defensive free-agency moves of the offseason, and it doesn’t even involve a player.

Don "Wink" Martindale, who was fired by the Baltimore Ravens after four years as their defensive coordinator and 10 years with the organization, is going to be the Giants’ new defensive coordinator, a source confirmed.

The 58-year-old is working out the details of his contract with the team. ESPN first reported the agreement in principle, but Martindale has been on the Giants’ radar for a long time. He was interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in 2020 that eventually went to Joe Judge and was said to be at the top of new head coach Brian Daboll’s list of candidates when he took over the Giants last month.

Martindale takes over for Patrick Graham, who the Giants thought would be returning for a third season but instead accepted the defensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daboll also interviewed Jim Schwartz, Sean Desai and Steve Wilks for the position.

Daboll will oversee the entire team, but Martindale gives the Giants a polished and proven defensive leader who can shape that side of the ball. Daboll’s background is on offense (although he did begin his career as a defensive assistant in the early 2000s), and having Martindale on the staff should allow him to focus more on the offense and possibly even be the offensive play-caller.

Martindale has traditionally run a 3-4 scheme that relies heavily on linebacker blitzing. The Giants have 3-4 personnel on their roster from the past regime but are very thin at linebacker. Their best player at that position is Blake Martinez, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Martindale's Ravens defenses ranked No. 1 in 2018, No. 4 in 2019 and No. 7 in 2020. They were in the top 3 in points allowed in each of those seasons. In 2021, they fell to 25th, which led to the team parting ways with him. He immediately became a highly sought-after defensive coordinator in league circles, and the Giants were interested right away. Eventually Daboll decided to retain Graham, but when he left for the Raiders, Martindale was still available and back at the top of their list.