There are a lot of folks who think the Giants will select quarterback Dwayne Haskins in this week’s draft. Add to that list of prognosticators one important name: Dwayne Haskins.

The former Ohio State star was on WFAN on Monday talking about his links to the team for which he grew up rooting, met with at the Combine, and visited just last week. He said he came away from those encounters feeling like the Giants “definitely” want to draft him. The Giants have two first-round picks in the draft that begins on Thursday.

“I feel like they have interest and they like me a lot,” Haskins said. “Will they pick me at six or 17? I don’t know, but I feel like I definitely did my part with the meetings with (Dave) Gettleman, (Pat) Shurmur and (Mike) Shula. I did my best to show that I can handle the stuff that comes with being a New York Giants quarterback, but it’s out of my control at this point.”

That last qualification – handling the “stuff” – seems to be speaking directly to the qualities that general manager Dave Gettleman said last week that he needs to see from a potential quarterback and face of the franchise.

Haskins also made a pitch against the trend of quarterbacks who rely more on mobility than pocket presence. Haskins is more of a drop-back passer and his lack of speed and quickness are two of the things that concern NFL scouts when watching him.

“The guys that run around every play are the guys that don’t last long,” he said. “Availability is the best thing you need to be able to do. Of course, I am able to get myself out of trouble. I’m not going to run for 60 yards for a touchdown, but I’ll get you a first down … it’s more fun for me to pick a defense apart. That’s what I study film for.”