Eagles 27, Giants 24

Jake Elliott’s 61-yard field goal as time expired gave the Eagles a 27-24 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, sinking the Giants to 0-3 and negating what could have been a breakout performance to get them back on track.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants walks off the field after the Giants failed to get the first down in the second period against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants celebrates with Sterling Shepard #87 after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Keenan Robinson #57 and Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants link arms during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement, right, dives for a touchdown past New York Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) New York Giants' Odell Beckham, left, catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke) New York Giants' Sterling Shepard, left, cannot score against Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) (Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles tries to catch a pass against Eli Apple #24 of the New York Giants on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Apple was called for defensive pass interference on the play. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 and Mychal Kendricks #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles carry Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Patrick Robinson #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a pass against Sterling Shepard #87 of the New York Giants in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants catches a touchdown against Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) (Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants completes a four yard touchdown catch against Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) (Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants completes a four yard touchdown catch against Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants walks the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants is helped off the field after an injury time out in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants reacts in front of Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / David Maialetti) (Credit: AP / David Maialetti) Philadelphia Eagles' Vinny Curry (75) stops New York Giants' Orleans Darkwa (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown against Darian Thompson #27 of the New York Giants in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images North America / Abbie Parr) (Credit: Getty Images North America / Abbie Parr) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants completes a four yard touchdown pass against Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***

(Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) (Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants completes a four yard touchdown catch against Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against Patrick Robinson #21 and Rasul Douglas #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks a 61-yeard field goal to win the game as Donnie Jones #8 holds on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 27-24. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) (Credit: Getty Images / Abbie Parr) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles tries to catch a pass against Eli Apple #24 of the New York Giants on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Apple was called for defensive pass interference on the play. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)