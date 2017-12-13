Nick Foles is not the MVP candidate that Carson Wentz was before he tore his ACL last week, but the Giants still believe he is a dangerous quarterback on a well-balanced team. That’s why their game plan against the Eagles for Sunday will be relatively unchanged despite Philly’s obvious difference at the most important position on the field.

Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said that the throw Foles made against the Rams after coming off the bench to seal the win in Los Angeles showed him that Foles can make the same kinds of plays that Wentz did.

“That was perfect,” Spagnuolo said of the pass. “He obviously does a really good job getting ready to play a football game because they didn’t skip a beat when he went in there. Didn’t look like they were limited with any checks or anything, so they’ve done a good job down there coaching them and he’s obviously a pro at what he does.”

Spagnuolo conceded that Foles lacks some of the mobility Wentz has — he called Wentz “Houdini” the way he gets out of trouble in the pocket — but believes that the Eagles’ game plan will not change much.

“The system that Doug [Pederson] runs down there is taxing on you defensively from a standpoint of you have to stop the run so everybody gets heavy on their toes, and yet they’ve got a really good play-action pass game,” Spagnuolo said. “I don’t think it’s going to change all that much for us because you’ve got to stop that run game. It really didn’t matter who was handing it off.”

Tangled Webb

Spagnuolo said that rookie quarterback Davis Webb’s practice reps have not been altered and he will likely be inactive once again on Sunday.

“That’s the plan right now as we stand here today,” he said.

As for the two remaining games after Sunday, Spagnuolo left the door open for Davis to play. Asked if Webb has any chance of starting in Arizona in Week 16, Spagnuolo said: “I don’t know that yet. I don’t know that.”

Giant steps

Wide receiver Roger Lewis (ankle) was an addition to the injury report and did not practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison was given a day off from practicing that was not injury related . . . Offensive lineman Justin Pugh was in California on Wednesday getting a second opinion to see if he will be able to play the rest of the season with his back injury . . . Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was limited in practice and participated with a bulky club on his injured right hand.