How swift was the Giants’ collapse on Sunday against the Eagles? Consider that no team has lost in such brutally quick fashion on two late field goals in almost 23 years.
Jake Elliott kicked two field goals in the final 51 seconds of the game, including the 61-yard game-winner as time expired. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time a team kicked game-tying and game-winning field goals so late in the fourth quarter since Dec. 24, 1994. Doug Pelfrey of the Bengals did it then — against the Eagles — when he tied the score at 30 with three seconds left, then won it as time ran out after the Eagles fumbled the ensuing kickoff.
Elliott’s 61-yard kick was the longest in any Giants game in history — by them or against them — and was the third-longest game-ending field goal in NFL history, trailing only Tom Dempsey’s 63-yarder for the Saints against the Lions on Nov. 8, 1970, and Matt Bryant’s 62-yarder for the Bucs against the Eagles on Oct. 22, 2006.
