Eli Apple says Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State is 'unfortunate'

Giants cornerback Eli Apple talks to the media during training camp on July 28, 2018. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Eli Apple said having Urban Meyer, his football coach when he played at Ohio State, placed on administrative leave while the school investigates domestic violence claims against a former assistant and Meyer’s possible role in trying to cover up those allegations, is “unfortunate.”

He also said he hopes Meyer ultimately keeps his job.

“It’s a tough situation,” Apple, a third-year cornerback for the Giants, told Newsday on Thursday, a day after the news broke regarding the Ohio State program. “I know he’s a great coach and somebody who always preaches respect and respect for women of course. It’s kind of unfortunate, that’s all I can say about that.”

Assistant coach Zach Smith was fired in July. His ex-wife, Courtney Smith, told former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy that many people close to Meyer knew about her allegations of abuse and did nothing to stop it.

Apple, who won a national championship playing for Meyer at Ohio State, said he hopes Meyer remains as coach of the program.

“That’s not my call, so it’s tough for me to say,” Apple said. “I love him though. I would love to see Coach Meyer keep his job, for sure.”

