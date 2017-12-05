Archie Manning is unsure what the future holds for his son.

Eli Manning was benched last week by head coach Ben McAdoo, who was fired by the Giants on Monday. Geno Smith started in his place against the Raiders in Oakland, ending Manning’s streak of 210 regular-season starts.

“He doesn’t have some dead set plan for next year,” said the elder Manning, who was in New York City on Tuesday for the National Football Foundation awards dinner. “You can’t. There are too many unknowns out there.”

Archie is the chairman of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Archie said he feels Eli would be good in a mentor role, adding that he’s been good at it this year. In addition to Smith, rookie quarterback Davis Webb is also on the Giants’ roster. Webb could see some playing time before the end of the season.

Eli said during his weekly radio spot on WFAN on Monday that he spoke with interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo on Monday afternoon and told him he’d like to return to his role as starting quarterback for the upcoming game against the Cowboys. Eli said he was not given an immediate answer. Giants co-owner John Mara said it is Spagnuolo’s decision to make.

Eli’s older brother, Peyton, was also in New York City on Tuesday. Peyton will join Archie as an inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Peyton wouldn’t discuss the Giants’ handling of Eli, indicating he just tries to be supportive of his brother.