TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
SportsFootballGiants

Archie Manning unsure what’s next for Eli following benching

Father of Giants quarterback said his son doesn’t have a “dead set plan” for next season.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, left, and

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, left, and his father Archie Manning at minicamp at the Quest Diagnostic training facility on June 18, 2015. Photo Credit: Andrew Theodorakis

By Brian Heyman and Mike Rose  Special to Newsday, michael.rose@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Archie Manning is unsure what the future holds for his son.

Eli Manning was benched last week by head coach Ben McAdoo, who was fired by the Giants on Monday. Geno Smith started in his place against the Raiders in Oakland, ending Manning’s streak of 210 regular-season starts.

“He doesn’t have some dead set plan for next year,” said the elder Manning, who was in New York City on Tuesday for the National Football Foundation awards dinner. “You can’t. There are too many unknowns out there.”

Archie is the chairman of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Archie said he feels Eli would be good in a mentor role, adding that he’s been good at it this year. In addition to Smith, rookie quarterback Davis Webb is also on the Giants’ roster. Webb could see some playing time before the end of the season.

Eli said during his weekly radio spot on WFAN on Monday that he spoke with interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo on Monday afternoon and told him he’d like to return to his role as starting quarterback for the upcoming game against the Cowboys. Eli said he was not given an immediate answer. Giants co-owner John Mara said it is Spagnuolo’s decision to make.

Eli’s older brother, Peyton, was also in New York City on Tuesday. Peyton will join Archie as an inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Peyton wouldn’t discuss the Giants’ handling of Eli, indicating he just tries to be supportive of his brother.

By Brian Heyman and Mike Rose  Special to Newsday, michael.rose@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The Los Angeles Rams line up against the Will Giants fans be outnumbered at MetLife?
Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu gets held by LIU Miscues doom SBU in loss to LIU Brooklyn
Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with the Mara backtracks a bit on long-term deal for Beckham
Josh McCown of the Jets reacts after his touchdown With four games left, Jets still alive for postseason
Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drives against Hawks forward Nets use big third quarter to avenge loss to Hawks
Pacers center Myles Turner shoots around Knicks forward Undermanned Knicks fall to Pacers