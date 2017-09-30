A quarterback — especially a 36-year-old, two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback — is responsible for just about everything that takes place on the field. It’s a heavy burden, sure, but one that every passer in the NFL signs up for when they decide to play that high-profile position.

So what is a quarterback supposed to do when things go haywire on the field, not during the plays but after? Like, for instance, if a young superstar receiver has a penchant for making post-touchdown spectacles that will occasionally draw a penalty flag?

Phil Simms says: Nothing.

“Eli [Manning] can’t get involved,” Simms said during his weekly hourlong segment with Chris Russo on SiriusXM’s “Simms and the Mad Dog this week.

“It’s about the organization and the coach,” Simms continued. “I think the pattern is there and once the pattern is there how do you break it? I think the Giants are in a tough situation. Even the interview with Odell Beckham Jr. after it’s all over, you know some of his answers I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s really interesting.’”

How will this all play out? Team co-owner John Mara had a meeting with Beckham this week and Ben McAdoo seemed to change his stance on the issue of the crassness of pretending to urinate like a dog on the football field from having no comment to saying the Giants will not condone it during the early parts of this week.

In Mara’s brief public statement on the issue, and McAdoo’s remarks, the Giants said they would handle the situation “internally.” McAdoo said there is “a plan.” There has been no indication of what that means. Was the stern talking-to all that happened? A fine beyond the $12,154 one from the league? Will he not start on Sunday against the Bucs? Miss the first quarter?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I don’t think they’ll hold him out at all,” Simms said. “Sometimes you gotta lose a battle to win the war and the Giants need to win a game right now. And so maybe they lost this little battle with Odell Beckham Jr. but they’re hoping they’re gonna win the war with his productivity on the field and he’ll fall in line and make everybody happy.”

And not just this week.

“Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a long-term contract and I think that when teams give out big long-term contacts they want to do a lot of things,” Simms said. “Of course they want production, they want to know they can trust you on the field, but they want to also be able to trust you off the field and when I say off the field that means even the antics after touchdowns, the way you act or whatever you do that can be detrimental to the team. So I think it’s a pretty big deal and it’ll be interesting to see. I don’t know what they’ve said to him. John Mara said he was going to talk to him. Not the head coach, but John Mara. So that was interesting that they’re going to pass it off to the owner.”

When it comes to Beckham, things tend to go all the way up the ladder.