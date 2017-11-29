TODAY'S PAPER
Eli Manning could waive his no-trade clause

The quarterback is due a $5 million roster bonus in March.

Eli Manning has a no-trade clause in the

Eli Manning has a no-trade clause in the five-year contract he signed in 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

By Bob Glauber  bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
The Giants haven’t decided what will happen with Eli Manning next season, but the 36-year-old quarterback has an important option at his disposal as part of his contract.

Manning negotiated a no-trade clause into the five-year, $101.5-million deal he signed in 2015. The Giants reluctantly agreed to the amendment, which gives Manning the right to veto a trade. If, say, the Giants wanted to deal him to the Browns, Manning could veto the deal and remain on the Giants’ roster.

However, Manning has the ability to waive the clause if he can find a suitable trade partner. Recent speculation has the Jaguars potentially interested in Manning, so if the Giants are open to a deal, Manning can tell the team he will not exercise the no-trade clause.

Manning’s contract calls for him to make $13 million this season; $10.5 million, plus a $5-million roster bonus in 2018, and $11.5 million, plus a $5-million roster bonus, in 2019. He would become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

